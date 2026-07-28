CSAB Counselling 2026 registration begins after a short delay; link now active

After a slight delay by three hours, CSAB counselling 2026 registration has commenced for the special round today, July 28. The link to participate in the counselling is now activate at csab.nic.in. Eligible and interested students can now apply for vacant seats in NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.
While the online registration has commenced, CSAB is yet to release the list of vacant seats. This data is very important for students to decide on which institute and course they choose while filling the choices. The admission authority is expected to release the PDF of vacant seats anytime soon. Last year too, the vacant seats data was released after the opening of registration.
The applicants have to keep their JEE Main application form number and password handy to register for the counselling
If you registered for the JoSAA counselling, the login password used for the same is valid for CSAB login as well. There is no need to create a separate password but can be changed if required
Those who have not registered for the JoSAA counselling can use their JEE Main login password to complete the CSAB registration
The password must be kept confidential and should not be shared with anyone specifcially when you are applying through an internet centre
Keep visiting EdexLive for the latest CSAB counselling news & updates