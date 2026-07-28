CSAB Special Round 2026 choice filling instructions for eligible candidates

Here are the important choice filling instructions for the special round counselling -

Firstly, the eligible applicants must check the list of vacant seats to know the category-wise and course-wise total number of seats available.

Candidates whose category was changed during the JoSAA counselling, but wish to restore to their original category, can submit the required documents.

A fresh registration for the special round, along with the SEF (Special Enrollment Fee), must be paid. The choices will unlock only after the successful registration.

If the number of vacant seats available under your category is low, it is advisable to compete for courses with more vacant seats.

Also, it is important to check previous years' CSAB closing ranks to get a tentative idea of admission chances. However, the previous cutoffs will not provide an exact prediction.