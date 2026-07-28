CSAB Special Round 2026 choice filling instructions for eligible candidates

CSAB Special Round Counselling 2026: The Central Seat Allocation Board will begin the registration cum choice filling process for the special round counselling on July 28. The last date to complete the choice filling is August 3. JoSAA participants must note that all the choices filled during the JoSAA counselling are null and void. Fresh registration and choices have to be filled for the special round counselling.
Here are the important choice filling instructions for the special round counselling -
Firstly, the eligible applicants must check the list of vacant seats to know the category-wise and course-wise total number of seats available.
Candidates whose category was changed during the JoSAA counselling, but wish to restore to their original category, can submit the required documents.
A fresh registration for the special round, along with the SEF (Special Enrollment Fee), must be paid. The choices will unlock only after the successful registration.
If the number of vacant seats available under your category is low, it is advisable to compete for courses with more vacant seats.
Also, it is important to check previous years' CSAB closing ranks to get a tentative idea of admission chances. However, the previous cutoffs will not provide an exact prediction.
It is important to list out the colleges and courses in the order of preference on paper vs the total number of vacant seats available for your respective category vs previous years' closing ranks (2025 and 2024)
A mock allotment result will be released on July 31 to provide a tentative idea to candidates on the admission chances. There will be a window to edit the options till August 3. Therefore, the applicants can make use of mock allotment to re-edit the options accordingly and enance the admission chances.