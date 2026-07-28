Important instructions to be followed after COMEDK Round 1 seat allotment 2026

What to do after COMEDK Round 1 seat allotment result 2026?

Accept & Freeze: If you are satisfied with the seat allotment result, you can select this option. This means that you are accepting the seat, paying the fees, proceeding with the admission formalities and withdrawing from the further rounds of counselling process.

Accept & Upgrade: If you are looking for a better college or course allotment in the subsequent rounds, you can choose this option. Choosing this option will NOT cancel the seat secured in Round 1. In case, you get a better allotment in the Round 2, you can cancel the seat alloted in Round 1 & proceed with the Round 2 allotment. It is mandatory to pay the full tuition fees after selecting this option.

Reject & Upgrade: Through this option, you will not accept the seat allotted in Round 1. Instead, you will wait for the better allotment in the next round. Selecting this option will lead to losing right on the allotted seat in the Round 1 counselling. There is no need to pay any fee if this option is selected until you wish to accept the allotted seat in the subsequent rounds.

Reject & Withdraw: If you wish to exit from the counselling process, you can select this option. This option will make you ineligible for the subsequent rounds of counselling.