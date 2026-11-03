CAT Admit Card 2026 at iimcat.ac.in: Previous years' release time trends

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 4, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, which is conducting CAT 2026, has announced the admit card release date but has not specified the exact time when the download link will become active.

Candidates awaiting their hall tickets may look at the previous three years' release timings for context. However, these timings do not indicate when the CAT 2026 admit card will be released.