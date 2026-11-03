CAT Admit Card 2026 at iimcat.ac.in: Previous years' release time trends

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 4, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, which is conducting CAT 2026, has announced the admit card release date but has not specified the exact time when the download link will become active.
Candidates awaiting their hall tickets may look at the previous three years' release timings for context. However, these timings do not indicate when the CAT 2026 admit card will be released.
The admit card release timings have varied considerably.
CAT 2025: Admit cards were released on November 12, with reports confirming availability shortly after 12 noon. The release had initially been scheduled for November 5.
CAT 2024: Admit cards were released on November 5, with the download link becoming active around 6.30 pm.
CAT 2023: Admit cards were released on November 7, around 5 pm. The original release date was October 25.
The previous three years show that CAT admit cards have been released at different times, ranging from noon to the evening.
There is, therefore, no consistent release-time pattern that candidates can rely on for 2026.
Also read | CAT Last 3 Years' Question Paper Analysis
CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in three sessions across designated examination centres.
Once the admit card is released, registered candidates can download it by logging into the official CAT website using their credentials.
The admit card will contain important information, including the candidate's examination centre, reporting time, allotted session and examination-day instructions.
Candidates should verify these details after downloading the document and follow the instructions issued by the examination authority.
Also read | KSET Cutoff 2026 Anytime Soon, Final Result and Document Verification: Previous Year Marks, Dates and Documents Required
IIM Indore has not confirmed whether the admit cards will be released in the morning, afternoon or evening on November 4.
Although previous releases occurred at different times, there is no official basis to predict a particular release hour this year.
Candidates are advised to monitor iimcat.ac.in for the activation of the admit card download link and avoid relying on unofficial release-time claims.