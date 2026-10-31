KSET Cutoff 2026, Final Result and Document Verification: Previous Year Marks, Dates and Documents Required

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks and issue instructions for qualified candidates regarding the final result and document verification process.

Candidates awaiting these updates can check the official KSET 2026 portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kset2026. The cutoff marks will help candidates determine whether they have met the qualifying standard for their respective subjects and categories, while document verification will establish whether provisionally qualified candidates satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions.

The official 2026 cutoff, final result publication date and document verification schedule should be checked against the latest KEA notifications. Until those details are confirmed, candidates can refer to the previous three years' cutoff marks and verification procedures to understand the process.