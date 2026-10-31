KSET Cutoff 2026, Final Result and Document Verification: Previous Year Marks, Dates and Documents Required

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks and issue instructions for qualified candidates regarding the final result and document verification process.
Candidates awaiting these updates can check the official KSET 2026 portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kset2026. The cutoff marks will help candidates determine whether they have met the qualifying standard for their respective subjects and categories, while document verification will establish whether provisionally qualified candidates satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions.
The official 2026 cutoff, final result publication date and document verification schedule should be checked against the latest KEA notifications. Until those details are confirmed, candidates can refer to the previous three years' cutoff marks and verification procedures to understand the process.
KEA publishes cutoff marks separately for subjects and categories. Candidates should not rely on a single overall cutoff figure or assume that marks applicable to one subject will apply to another.
KSET consists of two papers carrying a combined maximum of 300 marks. Paper 1 carries 100 marks, while Paper 2 carries 200 marks.
The examination follows the eligibility framework applicable to state eligibility tests. Under the standard qualifying criteria, candidates belonging to the General or unreserved category must secure at least 40 per cent aggregate marks across both papers, while candidates belonging to eligible reserved categories must secure at least 35 per cent.
However, minimum qualifying marks are not the same as the final cutoff.
Meeting the minimum aggregate requirement does not automatically guarantee qualification. The actual cutoff depends on the subject, category, number of candidates, performance distribution and applicable qualification-slot allocation rules.
KEA publishes the cutoff marks along with details of candidates provisionally qualified in different categories. The final 2026 figures must be taken from that official publication.
Candidates can use historical cutoff marks to understand how qualifying thresholds have changed across subjects.
The following figures are taken from KEA's official cutoff publications for 2023, 2024 and 2025. All marks are out of 300 and relate to the General Merit (GM), general column.
These figures show that cutoff movements have differed considerably across subjects.
For instance, Management recorded an increase from 166 marks in 2023 to 186 in 2024 and 206 in 2025. English remained at 164 in 2023 and 2024 before increasing to 170 in 2025.
Commerce and Kannada recorded fluctuations rather than a consistent upward trend. Life Science also returned to its 2023 GM cutoff of 166 marks in 2025 after reaching 182 in 2024.
These are historical figures, not predicted KSET 2026 cutoffs. Candidates should avoid treating a previous year's cutoff as a guaranteed qualifying mark for the current examination.
Category-wise comparisons also require care. The 2025 KEA cutoff document lists SC-A, SC-B and SC-C separately, whereas the 2023 and 2024 documents used a combined SC category. These categories should not be compared directly without explaining the change.
Once KEA publishes the cutoff PDF, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kset2026.
Look for the KSET 2026 cutoff or provisionally qualified candidates notification.
Open the official subject-wise and category-wise cutoff PDF.
Locate the relevant subject and reservation category.
Check the marks under the applicable column.
Download the PDF for future reference.
Candidates should carefully distinguish the General, PwD and transgender columns wherever these are provided.
The KSET result process involves determining examination performance, identifying candidates who satisfy the applicable qualifying criteria and verifying eligibility documents where required.
KEA's previous cutoff publications have identified candidates as provisionally qualified. This distinction is important because examination performance alone does not establish that every eligibility condition has been fulfilled.
A candidate's qualification remains subject to the conditions prescribed in the relevant notification, including verification of educational qualifications and reservation claims where applicable.
When the final result is released, candidates should check the official notice to understand whether KEA has issued a revised qualification list, a verification outcome or another result-related document.
Candidates should preserve their examination registration details, hall ticket, score or result records and copies of all relevant certificates.
KEA is expected to issue specific instructions if document verification is required for candidates provisionally qualified in KSET 2026.
The exact dates, reporting times, venue arrangements and subject-wise schedule must be taken from the official 2026 notice.
Previous years provide useful context.
For KSET 2023, KEA issued a document verification notification dated July 8, 2024. Verification was scheduled across several dates in July 2024, with subjects and serial-number ranges assigned to different sessions.
For KSET 2024, KEA issued a notification on January 9, 2025. The schedule covered January 13 and January 15–20, 2025, with different subjects allocated to designated sessions.
For KSET 2025, the verification notice was issued on November 27, 2025. The schedule covered November 29 and December 1–6, 2025.
These examples demonstrate that verification arrangements may differ from year to year. Candidates should not assume that the 2026 process will follow the same dates or subject order.
Based on KEA's previous verification instructions, candidates should keep the following documents ready:
KSET examination admission ticket or hall ticket.
Valid Aadhaar card or other identity document specified by KEA.
Postgraduate degree marks cards covering all relevant years or semesters.
Postgraduate degree passing certificate.
PhD degree certificate, where applicable under the notified eligibility conditions.
Caste or caste-and-income certificate, where reservation benefits have been claimed.
Relevant category certificates in the prescribed format.
Disability certificate or UDID documentation, where applicable.
Other supporting certificates required for specific reservation or eligibility claims.
The 2024 and 2025 instructions also required original documents and attested photocopies. Candidates should consult the 2026 notification for the exact number of copies, accepted certificate formats and validity requirements.
KEA's earlier instructions emphasised that candidates must attend verification on their allotted date and produce documents supporting the claims made in their applications.
Candidates should ensure that their names, qualifications, category details and certificate information are consistent across the application and supporting records.
Has KEA released the KSET 2026 cutoff?
Candidates should check the official KSET 2026 portal for the latest subject-wise and category-wise cutoff notification. The figures for 2023–2025 provided above are for historical comparison.
Is securing 40 per cent enough to qualify for KSET?
No. The minimum aggregate requirement is only one part of the qualifying framework. Candidates must also meet the applicable subject-wise and category-wise cutoff and eligibility conditions.
Will KSET 2026 document verification be conducted online or offline?
Candidates should follow the 2026 KEA notification. Previous verification schedules required candidates to attend designated sessions with original documents.
Can candidates use previous years' cutoffs to predict KSET 2026 qualification?
Previous cutoffs can show historical trends, but they cannot establish the current year's qualifying marks. Cutoffs may change with candidate performance and the applicable allocation rules.
Does qualifying KSET guarantee an Assistant Professor job?
No. KSET is an eligibility examination. Recruitment is conducted separately by the institutions or authorities concerned.
Candidates are advised to monitor cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kset2026 for the official cutoff, final result and document verification announcements. This article will be updated when KEA publishes further instructions.