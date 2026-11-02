CAT 2026 Admit Card on November 4: What the last three years' question papers reveal

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is scheduled to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit cards on Wednesday, November 4. Registered candidates can download them from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The examination will be held on November 29 in three sessions for admission to management programmes at the IIMs and other participating institutions.

With less than four weeks remaining, an analysis of the last three years' Slot 1 question papers provides insights into the examination's structure and the types of questions candidates have encountered.