AP ECET Seat Allotment 2026 Date and Time: APSCHE notifies revised date for the fifth time

After repeated delays in releasing the AP ECET seat allotment 2026, the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has once again released a revised date and time for the release of seat allotments. As per the official update provided on cap.apcfss.in, the seat allotment result will be released after 8:00 PM on July 29.
This is the fifth time APSCHE has revised the seat allotment date. The constant delay is worrying students and making them anxious. Every year, both Phase 1 and final-phase counselling for BTech lateral-entry courses conclude by the last week of July. This year, not even the first round of the admission process has concluded.
Students are still unsure whether APSCHE will stick to the timeline and announce the allotments by at least July 29. One more delay will make students lose hope in APSCHE's functioning. Whether the seat allotment is being delayed due to software issues or administrative reasons is still unknown.
Until late at night on July 28, the counselling participants were logging on to the official website to check their allotment status. An official update on the revised date was given around 11:30 AM on July 29. APSCHE must at least end this long wait and conclude the Phase 1 seat allotment process.
The revised dates for self-reporting and physical reporting will be released only after the allotment declaration. If the allotment releases on July 29, the self-reporting process is expected to be completed by Saturday, August 1.
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