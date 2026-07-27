AP EAMCET Web Options 2026: 35 percent seats in private universities reserved under convenor quota

AP EAMCET Web Options 2026 opened on July 25 and the last date is July 31. Due to the delay in confirming the list of colleges and seat matrix, web options window opened late on the night of July 25 even though it was initially planned to be opened at 3 PM. This year, there are 1,50,828 seats available in government and private colleges (including private deemed universities). In all the deemed universities across the state, 35 percent of BTech seats are reserved under convenor quota.
Under convenor quota, 13,610 seats are available in private deemed universities. These seats will be filled through AP EAMCET counselling 2026, and the same have been included in the web options. The detailed convenor quota seat matrix of private deemed universities is as follows -
VIT University, Amaravati: 1,814 seats
Centurion University, Vizianagaram: 273 seats
BEST Innovation University, Anantapur: 1,134
Apollo University, Chittoor: 273
Mohanbabu University: 1,519
Annamacharya University: 1,554
Godavari Global University: 1,324
Aditya University: 1,849
VVIT: 2,240
SRM University, Amaravati: 1,450
Sri City International: 180
Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology: 144 (core CSE)
Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology: 240
Sree Chaitanya DJR College of Engineering and Technology: 96
Lingayas Institute of Management and Technology: 144
Paladugu Parvathi Devi College of Engineering and Technology: 72
PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology: 192
Potti Sriramulu College of Engineering: 192
SRK Institute of Technology: 144
In case if students need to edit the web options, August 1 is the date, and the seat allotment result shall be released on August 6.
Stay tuned to EdexLive for the latest AP EAMCET news and updates.