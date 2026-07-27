AP EAMCET Web Options 2026: 35 percent seats in private universities reserved under convenor quota

AP EAMCET Web Options 2026 opened on July 25 and the last date is July 31. Due to the delay in confirming the list of colleges and seat matrix, web options window opened late on the night of July 25 even though it was initially planned to be opened at 3 PM. This year, there are 1,50,828 seats available in government and private colleges (including private deemed universities). In all the deemed universities across the state, 35 percent of BTech seats are reserved under convenor quota.