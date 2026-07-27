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AP EAMCET Web Options 2026: 35 percent seats in private universities reserved under convenor quota

AP EAMCET web options 2026 will be closing on July 31 for over 1,50,000 sets
AP EAMCET Web Options 2026: 35% seats reserved in private universities
AP EAMCET Web Options 2026: 35% seats reserved in private universities(Representational Img: IANS)
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AP EAMCET Web Options 2026 opened on July 25 and the last date is July 31. Due to the delay in confirming the list of colleges and seat matrix, web options window opened late on the night of July 25 even though it was initially planned to be opened at 3 PM. This year, there are 1,50,828 seats available in government and private colleges (including private deemed universities). In all the deemed universities across the state, 35 percent of BTech seats are reserved under convenor quota.

Under convenor quota, 13,610 seats are available in private deemed universities. These seats will be filled through AP EAMCET counselling 2026, and the same have been included in the web options. The detailed convenor quota seat matrix of private deemed universities is as follows -

  • VIT University, Amaravati: 1,814 seats

  • Centurion University, Vizianagaram: 273 seats

  • BEST Innovation University, Anantapur: 1,134

  • Apollo University, Chittoor: 273

  • Mohanbabu University: 1,519

  • Annamacharya University: 1,554

  • Godavari Global University: 1,324

  • Aditya University: 1,849

  • VVIT: 2,240

  • SRM University, Amaravati: 1,450

  • Sri City International: 180

Total Number of BTech CSE Seats available in Vijayawada

  • Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology: 144 (core CSE)

  • Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology: 240

  • Sree Chaitanya DJR College of Engineering and Technology: 96

  • Lingayas Institute of Management and Technology: 144

  • Paladugu Parvathi Devi College of Engineering and Technology: 72

  • PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology: 192

  • Potti Sriramulu College of Engineering: 192

  • SRK Institute of Technology: 144

In case if students need to edit the web options, August 1 is the date, and the seat allotment result shall be released on August 6.

Stay tuned to EdexLive for the latest AP EAMCET news and updates.

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