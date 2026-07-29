Repeated delays in releasing AP ECET Seat Allotment 2026 causing anxiety among students

For the first time, AP ECET counselling 2026 is witnessing multiple delays with respect to the release of seat allotment results. The release of AP ECET seat allotment 2026 has been postponed four times: July 20, July 24, July 26, and July 28. The allotments were supposed to be released by 8 PM on July 28, but once again the authorities have delayed the seat allotment results.
After 8 PM on July 28, anxious students logged in to cap.apcfss.in to check their allotment status but were left disappointed. There has been no further update on exactly when the allotments will be declared. APSCHE is neither providing an official update on the reasons for the delay in releasing allotments nor providing an exact date.
Tagging Education Minister Nara Lokesh, a student on the X platform posted that 'the continuous delay in releasing the allotments is causing stress and wasting the valuable time of thousands of aspirants'. Rakesh, a student from Vijayawada, said, 'I have been continuously visiting the official website for the past one week to check the update on allotments, but every time I am being disappointed with the delays.' A few students even indicated that the helpdesk has been unresponsive.
Students are demanding an exact seat allotment date without further delay. Whether the seat allotments are being delayed due to administrative reasons, fee structure issues, or other factors remains unknown. This delay will impact the academic session timelines.
If the seat allotment is declared, a notification will appear on the official website's homepage. The update will be given under the 'important notifications' section.
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