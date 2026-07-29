Repeated delays in releasing AP ECET Seat Allotment 2026 causing anxiety among students

Tagging Education Minister Nara Lokesh, a student on the X platform posted that 'the continuous delay in releasing the allotments is causing stress and wasting the valuable time of thousands of aspirants'. Rakesh, a student from Vijayawada, said, 'I have been continuously visiting the official website for the past one week to check the update on allotments, but every time I am being disappointed with the delays.' A few students even indicated that the helpdesk has been unresponsive.