AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Registration and web options last date extended

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has officially extended the last date to register for AP EAMCET counselling 2026,, along with a minor change to the web options schedule. As per the revised dates, students can now complete the registration process by August 1. The initial registration last date was July 29, but the extension has been given as per the students' request.
AP EAMCET web options 2026 that are supposed to close on July 31 will now be open till August 1, and the last date of editing college preferences is expected to be August 2. APSCHE is yet to notify the official last date for editing the web options. The first phase seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on August 6.
Students who are yet to complete the certificate uploading and verification process can use this extended window. The web options will be unlocked only after the successful verification of certificates. The list of colleges and courses is already available on the official website cap.apcfss.in.
After repeated delays in releasing the AP ECET seat allotment result 2026, AP EAMCET counselling participants are anticipating further delays. The ECET seat allotment date has been revised four times, and the allotments are yet to be released. Whether the process is being delayed due to the software issues or administrative issues is still unknown.
Till last year, APSCHE maintained different websites for counselling cum admission process in various courses. This year, a single website has been launched, which might be causing technical issues.