Academic Future in Limbo: UGC NET, CSIR NET and ICAR AIEEA candidates demand official notice from NTA

Is NTA facing administrative issues due to a lack of resources? Is the recent sacking of certain NTA employees and revamp causing delays in completing the exam process? These questions remain unanswered; NTA continues to remain silent on UGC NET, ICAR AIEEA, and CSIR NET answer keys and results. As of August 4, NTA has not provided any update on these exams, making the wait even longer.
Candidates demand an official notice from NTA.
Several candidates are taking it to social media platforms and demanding that NTA release an official update or timeline for the release of answer keys and results. Candidates are expecting an official notice, and any further delay can be acceptable only with an official update.
The National Testing Agency might be facing a resource crunch due to the recent developments that took place after the NEET controversy. However, an update on the timelines of these three important exams is something that students are expecting. Usually, within 30 days, the results are declared for UGC NET, ICAR and CSIR NET exams, but it's been more than 30 days now, and the candidates are still waiting for the answer key.
The delay in releasing ICAR AIEEA results might delay the ICAR counselling times for PG and PhD courses. Usually, the counselling process takes place in August every year. UGC NET and CSIR NET results are important for students to apply for PhD admission, assistant professor recruitment and further plan preparation for the December 2026 exam.
It is high time that either the Minister of Education or the National Testing Agency provide an official update on this matter. Keeping students waiting for too long might spark outrage and protest. Already, the Student Federation of India (SFI) is calling the delay 'administrative irresponsibility'. Various candidates are flooding the social media platform 'X' with demands for immediate timeline releases.