Exams over, wait unending; Why is NTA silent on UGC NET, CSIR NET & ICAR AIEEA answer keys?

It's been over one month since the UGC NET and ICAR AIEEA exams were concluded. On the other hand, the CSIR NET exam was conducted on July 18. Test-takers of all three exams are affected by the NTA's delay in releasing the answer key, response sheet, and results. While the UGC NET exam concluded on June 30, the ICAR AIEEA was conducted on July 4 for PG and PhD agriculture admissions.
Ever since these three exams concluded, NTA has been silent and has not provided any updates on the answer key and result announcement. The silence of NTA is causing anxiety among the test-takers. More than the anxiety part, the candidates are worried about the delay in academic timelines, specifically for ICAR AIEEA. On the other hand, CSIR NET and UGC June 2026 session takers are missing the deadlines to apply for Assistant Professor recruitment and PhD admission.
The candidates have taken it to social media and on platforms like 'X', they are deamding an official update from NTA. Despite responding to NEET UG candidates regarding the refund of the application fee, NTA is not even providing any update on these exams.
While there were allegations of a Sociology paper leak in the UGC NET June 2026 exam, CISR NET and ICAR AIEEA were conducted smoothly, and no paper leaks were reported. Even the Sociology paper leak of UGC NET was a mere allegation, and there has been no update on the investigation. Why NTA is delaying the answer keys of these three exams is still unknown.
NTA was occupied with NEET exam issues in June and July. Now that the issues are sorted out and counselling is set to begin, NTA's continuous silence on these three exams is making candidates furious. Due to the lack of updates, several rumours have started circulating on social media platforms with respect to UGC NET specifically, which is making candidates even more anxious. Students are demanding a definitive timeline and accountability.
Ever since NTA started conducting these exams, this is the first time that the answer keys and results are delayed for a long window. Usually, answer keys, response sheets, the objection window, and the result announcement conclude within 30-35 days after the exam every year.
As NTA's revamp is underway, the procedure for certain exams might be delayed further. However, an official update on the timeline or tentative dates is the minimum that candidates are expecting. On August 1, 2026, NTA provided an update on the AIAPGET 2026 application form, but remained silent on the other three exams.
ICAR UG counselling 2026 is underway, and the PG counselling can only begin after the announcement of ICAR AIEEA results. With the current delay in the exam process, the counselling process for PG and PhD courses is expected to be delayed further.