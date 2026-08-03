Exams over, wait unending; Why is NTA silent on UGC NET, CSIR NET & ICAR AIEEA answer keys?

Ever since these three exams concluded, NTA has been silent and has not provided any updates on the answer key and result announcement. The silence of NTA is causing anxiety among the test-takers. More than the anxiety part, the candidates are worried about the delay in academic timelines, specifically for ICAR AIEEA. On the other hand, CSIR NET and UGC June 2026 session takers are missing the deadlines to apply for Assistant Professor recruitment and PhD admission.