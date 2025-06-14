Special OJEE 2025 on July 15 and 16 to fill vacant seats in professional courses

To fill vacant seats in BTech and other professional programmes, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will conduct a special round of the entrance test on July 15 and 16, 2025, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The registration and online application process for this Special OJEE 2025 began today, Saturday, June 14, and will remain open until June 23, according to OJEE Committee Chairman DP Satpathy.

This special round will cover admissions for the following courses:

BTech

Lateral Entry (LE) to BTech (Diploma holders)

LE to BTech (BSc graduates)

MBA

MCA

BPharm

Notably, candidates who have already appeared for OJEE 2025 or JEE Main 2025 (for BTech) do not need to take this exam again.

Why is the special exam being held?

The scores from the special OJEE will be used to fill the remaining seats that go vacant after the initial counselling phases.

For BTech courses, seats left unfilled after the JEE Main-based counselling will be allotted using ranks from the special OJEE. For other courses like LE Tech, MBA, MCA, and BPharm, the special OJEE ranks will be used after the main OJEE 2025-based counselling concludes.

Officials also clarified that non-resident candidates (from outside Odisha) will not be eligible for admission into government colleges, but they can apply for seats in private institutions, added TNIE.