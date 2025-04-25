OJEE 2025 admit card to be out soon! Exam details, instructions, steps to download and more!

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has released the OJEE 2025 admit card today, April 25, 2025, on its official website, ojee.nic.in.



Candidates can now download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.



The OJEE 2025 examination, a state-level entrance test for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Odisha, is scheduled to take place from May 2 to May 11, 2025.



Admit card details

The OJEE 2025 admit card is available for download starting today, April 25, 2025, via the official website, ojee.nic.in.



Candidates can download their hall tickets by entering their application number, date of birth, and a captcha code.



Candidates are urged to verify critical details on the admit card, including their name, exam centre, date of birth, and other essential information, to ensure accuracy.



Steps to download OJEE 2025 admit card

To download the OJEE 2025 admit card, candidates should follow these steps:



1. Visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on the “Download Admit Card – OJEE 2025” link on the homepage.

3. Enter the application number, date of birth, and captcha code in the required fields.

4. Submit the details to view the admit card on the screen.

5. Carefully check all details and download the admit card.

6. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference and exam day requirements.



Exam day requirements

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their OJEE 2025 admit card to the examination centre, along with a valid photo ID proof (such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport) and passport-size photographs.



Entry to the exam hall will be denied without a valid admit card.



Additionally, candidates should reach the exam centre at least an hour before the scheduled start time.



Candidates can avoid bringing prohibited items like mobile phones or electronic devices.



OJEE 2025 important dates

The following are key dates related to the OJEE 2025 examination:



- Admit card release: April 25, 2025

- Exam dates: May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, and 11, 2025

- Result declaration: Expected in the first week of June 2025



Additional information

The OJEE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 39 test cities in Odisha, as well as in Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Candidates should retain one copy of the admit card, duly signed by the invigilator, until the admission process is complete, while submitting another signed copy at the exam centre.

In case of discrepancies in the admit card, candidates must contact the OJEE office immediately at odishaojee@gmail.com or via phone at 0674-2382101 or 0674-2382108.