Memorisation and understanding: How the two are intrinsically linked

An essential element of effective learning lies within the intricate web of memory traces. Without the ability to recall learned information, the essence of true comprehension dissipates.

Dr Anuj Pachchel, a productivity YouTuber and an MBBS graduate from GMC Nagpur, aptly emphasises the significance of a mindset shift. He contends, "Shift in your mindset, you cannot memorise or retain? It's fine, but you have to consistently keep trying and not lose hope."

Despite the prevailing pessimistic mindset towards memorisation and understanding, the two are intrinsically linked. A continuous effort to retain information not only aids in memorization but also enhances understanding of concepts.

In fact, these efforts stand as some of the most recommended and scientifically proven study techniques, supported by empirical data.

We sought insights from Memory Coach and two-time national memory champion, John Louis, to explore the relationship between memory and academic success. According to Louis, this connection is fundamental and multifaceted. Effective memory empowers students to: