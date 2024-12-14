RRB JE Recruitment exam hall tickets released. Check details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the hall tickets for the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exam. Candidates appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 can now download their admit cards from the official RRB website corresponding to the zone they applied for.
The CBT 1 written examination is scheduled to take place on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, across various exam centres nationwide. The exam will be held for a duration of 90 minutes and will consist of 100 questions, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
Through this recruitment drive, the RRB aims to fill a total of 7,951 vacancies, including 17 positions for Chemical Supervisor/Research, Metallurgical Supervisor/Research, and 7,934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The registration process began on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024.
The recruitment process is divided into multiple stages: The first-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-I), followed by the second-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and a Medical Examination (ME), added Hindustan Times.
Candidates can follow these steps to download the RRB JE Admit Card 2024:
Go to the official website of the RRB for the zone you applied to.
On the home page, find and click the link labelled "RRB JE Admit Card 2024."
A new page will appear where candidates will be required to enter their login credentials.
After entering the necessary details, click on the "Submit" button.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Carefully check the details.
Download the admit card and take a hard copy for future reference.