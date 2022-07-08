The schedule for Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) has been released by the Higher Education Department. The exam starts on August 1, 2022 and will conclude on August 13, 2022. It will be conducted in three sessions.

The first session is from 10 am to 11:30 am, the second is from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and the third is from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The duration of the CPET examination is 90 minutes, but PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students will be given an additional 30 minutes to finish it.

The Odisha CPET is conducted by the SAMS Higher Education Department. As per a notification released earlier, the admit card will be available on July 20, from 2 pm onwards. The detailed exam schedule can be found on the official website, which is samsodisha.gov.in.

Here are the steps to download the exam schedule:

1. Visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in

2. Click the 'Post Graduation' link on the home page

3. Select the 'Exam Schedule of CPET-2022' tab

4. Check and download the exam schedule

5. Take a printout for future reference

The guidelines for filling the vacant seats will be issued later by the Higher Education Department. Students are advised to visit the official website for other details.