Productivity Guru Thomas Frank on effective learning techniques, common learning obstacles & why walks are good

My team and I created a full Studying and Learning hub page on College Info Geek a few years ago that collects the most effective strategies for studying, but I'll share a few especially effective ones that helped me here.

Without a doubt, the most effective way to quickly learn and retain new information is to care about it.

I tend to express this idea these days as "obsession", if you're obsessed with it, you'll learn it effortlessly.

My go-to example is Pokemon; when I was around eight-years-old, I got obsessed with Pokemon (as did most of the kids in my school, and in my whole generation for that fact!). I found myself able to name every Pokemon, rattle off their stats, types, strengths, and weaknesses, and recall obscure details about the games. It was effortless, because I was obsessed.

When it came to school, I eventually learned a couple of techniques for creating more interest (if not outright obsession) in the topics I was assigned to study:

- I used fictional books, movies, and video games to immerse myself more fully in topics I was studying. I remember playing the third Assassin's Creed game in college, and then finding myself much more interested in Roman history after that.

- I focused on my identity, and on who I wanted to become. By getting clear on that, I was able to justify long study sessions to myself more easily.

Today, I do this with workouts. I have very clear fitness goals that connect to an identity I'm trying to build, and I remind myself of that identity whenever I'm exhausted and want to give up.

A few additional tips I can share, which are more tactical:

- You can use spaced repetition techniques, like the Leitner System, or even tools, like Anki, to get more value from your study sessions.

The science of the spacing effect is complicated, but the gist is that your brain and body adapt to the challenges you give them – including the challenge of remembering information after not thinking about it for a long time.

So instead of studying the same information every day, or even on an evenly-spaced schedule, you want to add progressively longer periods of time between study sessions.

For example, if you're studying anatomy and you recall the difference between adduction and abduction today, try recalling those terms again three days from now. If you get them right, don't study them again until two weeks after that. Treat your brain like a muscle; train it with progressively more challenging exercises. That's how you convince it to invest resources into getting truly better.

- Develop mnemonics for hard-to-remember terms and ideas. Mnemonics are interesting, often silly metaphors or ideas that you connect to things you're studying. In the case of adduction (movement toward the midline of the body) and abduction (movement away from the midline of the body), I mentally connect ABduction to "abdicate", example "to walk away from duty". I then connect aDDUCtion to "duck", mentally envisioning myself pulling my body parts inward.

- Finally, don't just study. Wherever you can, go out and use what you're studying. This won't always be possible, but if you can find areas in your life to apply what you're learning, you'll retain that information much more easily. This becomes much easier to do once you're out of formal education and you (hopefully) embrace lifelong learning. The topics you choose yourself should lend themselves more easily to true application.