Inside IIM Sambalpur: Stories of growth, diversity, and discovery

IIM Sambalpur is one of the newest IIMs, established in 2015. The institute is located in Sambalpur, Odisha. According to NIRF 2025, IIM Sambalpur is ranked 34th among the best Management institutes in India.
IIM Sambalpur has also been ranked 16 under the MBA category by Outlook in 2024 and 38 under the 'MBA' category by Business Today in 2024.
Straight from the corridors ー what students love the most about life and learning at IIM Sambalpur
1. Anvesha Khillar (2024-2026)
This isn’t just a place to earn a degree; it’s where you discover yourself. Group projects turn into friendships, challenges turn into lessons, and late-night discussions become memories you’ll carry for life. The student-led culture teaches you to take charge, think on your feet, and find calm in the chaos. It’s a journey of resilience, empathy, and growth, where every day pushes you beyond your comfort zone.
2. Sunny Sinha (2025-2027)
In just one month, the growth I’ve experienced feels beyond my imagination. Surrounded by a diverse peer group, I’ve learned as much from my friends as from the classroom. The faculty, with their deep knowledge and real-world exposure, make every session insightful. Our AI-driven classrooms have brought concepts to life, making studying both engaging and impactful. The collaborative culture here pushes me to think bigger, work smarter, and grow every day.
3. Drishti Gupta (2024-2026)
The highlight of my IIM Sambalpur journey has been discovering the incredible diversity of festivals and rituals in my very first year. Meeting people from every corner of the country and celebrating each culture together has been truly heart-warming. Our motto, ‘Inclusivity, Integrity, and Innovation’, isn’t just on paper; inclusivity here is unlike anything I’ve seen before. From integrating AI into case studies to learning through clubs, committees, global guests, and simulations, every day offers something new. It’s been a wholesome journey where the motto comes alive in every moment — and that’s the best part.