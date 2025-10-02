Inside IIM Sambalpur: Stories of growth, diversity, and discovery

IIM Sambalpur has also been ranked 16 under the MBA category by Outlook in 2024 and 38 under the 'MBA' category by Business Today in 2024.

Straight from the corridors ー what students love the most about life and learning at IIM Sambalpur

1. Anvesha Khillar (2024-2026)

This isn’t just a place to earn a degree; it’s where you discover yourself. Group projects turn into friendships, challenges turn into lessons, and late-night discussions become memories you’ll carry for life. The student-led culture teaches you to take charge, think on your feet, and find calm in the chaos. It’s a journey of resilience, empathy, and growth, where every day pushes you beyond your comfort zone.