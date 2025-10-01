'IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to integrate AI into its classrooms'

1. What are the unique strengths or focus areas that set IIM Sambalpur apart from other IIMs?
IIM Sambalpur stands out for its strong focus on its core value: innovation, integrity and inclusiveness. It has been at the forefront of the blended learning model among IIMs. Also, it is the first IIM to integrate AI into its classrooms.
The institute also excels in gender diversity, with a steady track record of having more than 50% female students in MBA batches. Its commitment to sustainability, local empowerment, and digital education makes it one of the most future-oriented IIMs.
The institute has carved a niche in world class research on culture and sustainable management through the Rangavati Centre of Excellence, while also driving community impact via programs like the Small Business Management Training for Odisha’s master weavers.
With the I-Hub Foundation nurturing startups, and strong industry–community linkages, IIM Sambalpur bridges rural traditions with modern business practices. Its strategic location in western Odisha positions it as a key driver of regional development, while its expanding global collaborations offer students and faculty international exposure tailored to India’s socio-economic realities.
2. What is the institute doing to strengthen industry partnerships and improve student employability?
The institute has signed MoUs with multiple industry partners, PSUs, and global academic institutes. Additionally, the institute also hosts industry-focused conclaves, leadership summits, and sector-specific conferences that bring students face-to-face with top executives, policymakers, and entrepreneurs.
It organises leadership talks on a regular basis, conclaves, live projects, and corporate mentorship. The institute also organises live projects, internships, and corporate mentoring programs ensure students gain hands-on exposure to real-world business challenges, while industry-linked case studies and guest lectures enrich classroom learning with current market perspectives The emphasis is placed on experiential learning, wherein students collaborate closely with the industry to learn about real-world challenges, thus becoming industry-ready from the day one.
Industry-linked case studies bring real business challenges from corporations into the classroom, enabling students to analyse actual market data, develop practical solutions, and receive direct feedback from industry leaders, ensuring learning is grounded in real-world contexts.
Complementing this, the institute’s industry-focused conclaves, such as its flagship Marmagya, gather CXOs, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and academics for panel discussions, keynotes, and networking sessions, giving students exposure to emerging trends, sector-specific insights, and valuable professional connections that directly enhance their employability.
3. How is IIM Sambalpur supporting the holistic development of students beyond academics?
Beyond academics, IIM Sambalpur encourages students to participate in entrepreneurship cells, cultural clubs, sports and community development initiatives.
Through a wide range of student-led clubs and committees spanning marketing, finance, operations, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and the arts, students develop leadership, teamwork, and organisational skills in real-world settings.
The campus regularly hosts events like, TEDx, sustainability summits, and innovation challenges. Regular sports activities, cultural festivals, and outreach programs, such as sustainability drives, rural immersion projects, and social impact initiatives, build physical well-being, cultural awareness, and social responsibility.
IIM Sambalpur is steadily expanding its international collaborations to give students and faculty a global perspective while keeping the learning relevant to India’s socio-economic context.
The institute has forged partnerships with leading global universities and business schools for student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects, dual degree opportunities, and international internships. These collaborations expose students to diverse business environments, cross-cultural management practices, and emerging global trends.
Students are also encouraged to interact with local communities through field immersion programmes, exposing them to ground realities and building socially responsible leadership.
4. How is IIM Sambalpur’s Entrepreneurship Development Programme empowering Odisha’s master weavers and supporting the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ vision?
The Entrepreneurship Development Programme empowers the master weavers with basic skills in business planning, e-marketing, and financial management in the vernacular language.
It makes them aware of consumer trends, enables better branding of their products, and opens up market access. In making them self-reliant entrepreneurs, the program aids the national initiative of developing domestic crafts and a self-reliant rural economy.
Conducted in collaboration with partners like SIDBI, Aditya Birla Grasim, and Flipkart Samarth, the program trains weavers in areas such as financial management, branding, e-commerce, supply chain optimisation, and customer engagement.
It also facilitates buyer–seller meets and exhibitions, directly connecting artisans with national and global markets. By merging age-old weaving traditions with modern entrepreneurial practices, the initiative enhances income opportunities, preserves cultural heritage, and promotes sustainable livelihoods.
In doing so, it directly supports the Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ vision by turning local artisans into self-reliant entrepreneurs who can compete on a national and global stage while keeping India’s handloom heritage alive.
5. With IIM Sambalpur kickstarting its Triple Crown accreditation journey, how does the institute plan to leverage this global recognition?
The institute is aligning its research, teaching, and governance practices with international standards set by AACSB, BGA-AMBA, and EFMD Global. The process is anticipated to enhance global recognition, recruitment of foreign faculty and students, and cross-border collaboration among academics. Triple Crown accreditation not only will enhance its international ranking but also the worth of its degrees in the global job market.
6. By becoming the first Indian B-school to integrate AI-driven learning after Harvard, how is IIM Sambalpur redefining digital management education?
IIM Sambalpur is incorporating AI tools in classrooms to deliver personalised, adaptive learning. These tools enable students to learn at their own speeds, monitor progress in real-time, and access selected learning content. This step closes the gap between technology and management education and places Indian B-schools on the world map for learning innovation. It also equips students to be leaders in AI-driven workplaces.
7. Where do you see India in 2050 and what role do you see IIM Sambalpur playing towards the same vision?
By 2050, India is likely to be among the top three global economies, driven by innovation, digital transformation, and demographic advantage. IIM Sambalpur will play a key role in this journey by developing leaders who are not just business-savvy but also socially conscious and tech-enabled. Through its inclusive and sustainability-focused approach, the institute will contribute to shaping an equitable, resilient, and future-ready India.