'IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to integrate AI into its classrooms'

A

IIM Sambalpur stands out for its strong focus on its core value: innovation, integrity and inclusiveness. It has been at the forefront of the blended learning model among IIMs. Also, it is the first IIM to integrate AI into its classrooms.

The institute also excels in gender diversity, with a steady track record of having more than 50% female students in MBA batches. Its commitment to sustainability, local empowerment, and digital education makes it one of the most future-oriented IIMs.

The institute has carved a niche in world class research on culture and sustainable management through the Rangavati Centre of Excellence, while also driving community impact via programs like the Small Business Management Training for Odisha’s master weavers.

With the I-Hub Foundation nurturing startups, and strong industry–community linkages, IIM Sambalpur bridges rural traditions with modern business practices. Its strategic location in western Odisha positions it as a key driver of regional development, while its expanding global collaborations offer students and faculty international exposure tailored to India’s socio-economic realities.