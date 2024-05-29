Via Demo Day at IIT Madras, JEE candidates can experience the campus. Important dates, here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is organising a Demo Day on the campus on June 15 and 16, 2024. During this event, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024 aspirants can visit the campus and experience what IIT student life is like.

This is the only such opportunity for aspirants across all the top IITs, stated a press release from the IIT.

This is also an opportunity to interact with current students, faculty, and alumni and receive authentic and up-to-date information directly from the source.

Students can also seek clarification about recent changes, like the introduction of BTech in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics, offered by the newest department at IIT Madras — The Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The objective is to create awareness about the salient features of IIT Madras that made it the top-ranked engineering institution in the country for eight consecutive years — from 2016 to 2023 — in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings.

Students who cannot travel to IIT Madras can also participate in an online session on June 17, 2024, during which, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, other faculty members, and alumni will respond to various queries related to academic and non-academic life on campus.

Aspirants in and around Bengaluru and Hyderabad may also choose to attend the satellite Demo Day events at SD Auditorium, IISc, in Bengaluru on June 11, 2024 and T-Hub in Hyderabad on June 12, 2024. Senior faculty, current students, and alumni will be present at these events, too.

Interested JEE Candidates are advised to register at the earliest since there are only a limited number of seats at these events. Those interested can register on the following website: www.askiitm.com/demo

IMPORTANT DATES

- June 11, 2024 - AskIITM Demo Day in Bengaluru

- June 12, 2024 - AskIITM Demo Day in Hyderabad

- June 15 and 16, 2024 - AskIITM Demo Day in Chennai

- June 17, 2024 - AskIITM Demo Day in Online mode