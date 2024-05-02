Talk on Hindu heritage by Brahmins of DU draws flak; are only "certain" events being permitted, students ask

They further go on to state that allowing such events to be conducted clearly shows the alleged polarisation towards a certain ideology. In their post, they write, "The promotion of such ideologies by the Admin undermines the principles of secularism and social justice that are fundamental to our constitution".



Is it true that an academic institution like DU is favouring a certain dominant ideology?

Abhigyan, an active and prominent member of AISA DU, questions why the university is lending legitimacy to these organisations and events when they go against the character of upholding the spirit of the public university as a free and democratic space.



The student leader goes on to say that the question which arises here is whether the university is playing a greater role in nurturing these casteist minds and further fueling their agenda. "These events show a complete sham of what a university should be, which has now turned communal, violent and fascist," he alleges.



To strengthen his argument, Abhigyan also cites an instance when the DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh told PTI, "If saffronisation means serving the country, DU is ready for it."

It may be recalled that the VC had given clearances for right wing-led events such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) event on Hindu New Year to be held at the university grounds on April 9, 2024.

The VC had also told PTI that dissent and debates will be welcomed at the university, but any acts of indiscipline will call for strict measures.



"If doing anything for the country is saffronisation, then we are up for it. But we will not tolerate any anti-India campaign in whichever form.' 'This is a country of one particular people; this is our nation, we have to build this nation. You can differ or you may have a different thought process, to which there are no issues; we can discuss and debate on such subjects. But the point here is we will not tolerate any indiscipline," Singh told PTI.



How much dissent is allowed?

Professor (Dr) Abha Dev Habib, an Associate Professor at DU says that such events are a blow to the sentiment of equality on the campus. She contends that these events are upholding right-wing and upper-caste ideologies. Speaking to EdexLive, she adds, "It is extremely unfortunate how the discourse has been upturned in the university. Earlier it was about nurturing a society that is egalitarian and equal. Now, it is no longer the same."



She cites a recent example of how events are being policed and restricted. A poetry reading session on the Palestinian crisis that was supposed to be held on April 15 was cancelled by the university without citing any valid reason.