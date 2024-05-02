Talk on Hindu heritage by Brahmins of DU draws flak; are only "certain" events being permitted, students ask

Is Delhi University limiting its "democratic" space? At least, this is what a few students and academicians are hinting at.
Doing the rounds is a certain event being organised by a self-proclaimed group called the Brahmins of Delhi University and the event is titled Brahmins and the Tapestry of Hindu Civilization: Weaving Bhartiya Heritage and Calling Astikas to Fulfil ṛșiṛṇa'" scheduled to take place on Friday, May 10, at the Conference Centre of the university's North Campus.
The All India Students' Association (AISA) of the Delhi University (DU) condemned the event via an Instagram post today, Thursday, May 2. Their post mentions that such events "only serve to perpetuate ideologies of oppression and exclusion". They further allege that the administration is in clear approval of such affairs that further propagate casteist ideals in the public university.
They further go on to state that allowing such events to be conducted clearly shows the alleged polarisation towards a certain ideology. In their post, they write, "The promotion of such ideologies by the Admin undermines the principles of secularism and social justice that are fundamental to our constitution".
Is it true that an academic institution like DU is favouring a certain dominant ideology?
Abhigyan, an active and prominent member of AISA DU, questions why the university is lending legitimacy to these organisations and events when they go against the character of upholding the spirit of the public university as a free and democratic space.
The student leader goes on to say that the question which arises here is whether the university is playing a greater role in nurturing these casteist minds and further fueling their agenda. "These events show a complete sham of what a university should be, which has now turned communal, violent and fascist," he alleges.
To strengthen his argument, Abhigyan also cites an instance when the DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh told PTI, "If saffronisation means serving the country, DU is ready for it."
It may be recalled that the VC had given clearances for right wing-led events such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) event on Hindu New Year to be held at the university grounds on April 9, 2024.
The VC had also told PTI that dissent and debates will be welcomed at the university, but any acts of indiscipline will call for strict measures.
"If doing anything for the country is saffronisation, then we are up for it. But we will not tolerate any anti-India campaign in whichever form.' 'This is a country of one particular people; this is our nation, we have to build this nation. You can differ or you may have a different thought process, to which there are no issues; we can discuss and debate on such subjects. But the point here is we will not tolerate any indiscipline," Singh told PTI.
How much dissent is allowed?
Professor (Dr) Abha Dev Habib, an Associate Professor at DU says that such events are a blow to the sentiment of equality on the campus. She contends that these events are upholding right-wing and upper-caste ideologies. Speaking to EdexLive, she adds, "It is extremely unfortunate how the discourse has been upturned in the university. Earlier it was about nurturing a society that is egalitarian and equal. Now, it is no longer the same."
She cites a recent example of how events are being policed and restricted. A poetry reading session on the Palestinian crisis that was supposed to be held on April 15 was cancelled by the university without citing any valid reason.
The venue fiasco
Another student and an activist closely associated with AISA DU, on the condition of anonymity, claims that events that are progressive in nature are being cancelled unreasonably. He further alleges that the administration's blatant discrimination against voices that speak against casteism and repressive ideologies is being shut.
"When it comes to Dr Ritu Singh's campaign, as we all witnessed, efforts were made to uproot her. Liberal events discussing global politics that students are willing to organise are not allowed anymore. What does this mean?" he questions.
He further claims that events with right-wing sensibilities do not seem to suffer from a similar problem.
Substantiating the point, the AISA activist mentions events that were allowed on the university premises such as:
- RSS's Hindu New Year programme or the Varsh Pratipada Utsav at the Kirori Mal College grounds on April 9, 2024
- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Holi Milan Samaroh, on the eve of Holi, a Hindu festival, at CPDHE, North Campus on March 28, 2024.
- Talk on Ram Rajya, Constitution and Idea of Viksit Bharat organised by DU's Faculty of Law at the Campus Law Centre Auditorium on April 22, 2024.
Dr Jitendra Meena, the National Spokesperson for the Bharat Adivasi Party and a professor at the DU took to the social media platform X on April 28 to post about the organsation of such events that amplify Brahminical supremacy and wrote, "The University providing a conference center for the Brahmins of Delhi University gives me hope that it would also provide a conference center for the Jats, Yadavs, Meenas, Bhils, Gurjars, Sikhs, Jatavs, Baniyas, Rajputs, etc."
He mockingly goes on to add, "I am applying on behalf of the tribals of the Delhi University. You too should apply one for your own community and caste..."
EdexLive reached out to Dr Meena who is a faculty of History at Delhi University. He shared that the education at Delhi University is headed towards an environment that not only acknowledges discrimination but also makes space for it. He questions the purpose of a public-funded university which is not accommodative.
Professor Meena states, "Is the university creating a new normal? Today they are providing space for a caste-specific group that does not hold any legitimacy and allowing a talk with speakers who may have no historical accuracy in their conversations. This is not a seminar but a talk amongst students in support of a particular school of thought."
The professor questions whether this kind of discussion can be termed as "academic" or is simply turning the university into a space for propaganda.
He underscores that such spaces were not created in the university before for any community or caste but by doing it now, it has clearly expressed that it may be providing an edge to a certain group.
Who are these "Brahmins" of Delhi University?
To further understand the nature and intent of the event, EdexLive spoke to ABVP's State Secretary who informed that the conference is being organised by a group of students who are "not officially recognised" and purportedly, are students of DU's North Campus Law faculty.
Upon questioning further, it also came to light that ABVP has no concrete idea of the nature of the event and what it would entail. The secretary commented, "ABVP is not associated with any such programme and the event is being organised in their personal capacity."