DU: Permission given, then withdrawn for Palestine poetry event; organising prof says he is "appalled"

Dejected over an event being cancelled, Delhi University’s (DU) Professor Apoorvanand expresses remorse for students, alleging that they have been robbed of a vital experience and that the campus is leaving no space for organising talks or events that don't adhere to the administration's ideology.

This comes as a reaction to the Delhi University administration allegedly not allowing a poetry reading event on the Palestine crisis, which was scheduled to be organised by the professor on Monday, April 15.



To recall, many universities have not been very liberal in allowing faculty or students to host talks or organise events about and around the Israel-Palestine war.

In Indian educational institutions and universities, students who were refrained from organising talks or events about Palestine voiced apprehensions about academic freedom. Protests regarding the same were held at The English Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad Central University (HCU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other campuses.



Giving more details about the event which was not permitted, the professor said, “I was appalled when I received an email on April 13 from the administration which stated that the event is not permitted. Because, the event was initially scheduled to happen in March, for which, permission was granted.”



“When the nature of the event was the same with guests like Ashok Vajpeyi invited, I was embarrassed as the event had to be cancelled,” he said, adding that since it was widely promoted among students, they were compelled to organise a short session on the event day for those who turned up for the event, unaware of its cancellation. Ashok Vajpeyi poet and former bureaucrat.



Disappointed over the sudden cancellation, the professor told EdexLive, “On Sunday morning, April 14, I wrote back to the administration requesting to review the decision.” Moreover, the professor fears that “the university spaces for discussions on topics which are slightly uncomfortable for the administration are shrinking”.