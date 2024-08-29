Everything you need to know about Center for Research Excellence in National Security at Hyderabad campus

A

BITS Pilani has wide range of research infrastructure in various departments across all the campuses to support academics as well as collaborative research projects funded by various agencies and industry.

To start with, CRENS shall connect all the available research infrastructure in all the campuses for the collaborative research for national security domain.

As the center progresses over time, if any specific infrastructure is required for undertaking the research on specific cutting-edge technologies, the same will be built.

For designing and executing the certificate courses for national security professionals, the existing regular academic as well as WILP infrastructure will be leveraged.

Similarly, the existing technology incubation centre can extend the support to CRENS to handle the incubation of start-ups in national security technology domain.

Over period the CRENS shall develop into financially self-supporting centre in all its domain of activities.