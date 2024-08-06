Felicitation Ceremony held at DAV Public School, Pokhariput

DAV Public School, Pokhariput organise the Felicitation Programme 2024 on August 5, 2024, to celebrate the performances of its students in the AISSE-2024 and AISSCE-2024.

The felicitation was held in the school auditorium with fervour for the students who achieved special proficiency in the academic year 2023-24.

Every student was presented with a memento and a certificate for his/her outstanding performance in the examination 2024.

On this occasion, Dr Arun Kumar Rath, Chairman of the School Managing Committee admired the students’ accomplishments and motivated them for greater destinations in future.

Principal of the School, Bipin Kumar Sahu, appraised the audience with the remarkable performances of the students in the session 2023-24.

Dr KC Satpathy, RD, DAV Institutions congratulated the achievers with a special mention of his school time experiences and expressed his delight and pride at the impressive success of the students.

Professor Tej Partap, VC, Shree Shree University, Cuttack, and the chief guest for the occasion, refreshed the students’ morale with the thought that progress in life is satisfying if we care about our likes and dislikes despite the pressures of our elders. He also mentioned that the role of teachers in students’ lives is very vital.

The other dignitaries, Dr Sujata Sahu, RO-Principal, DAV, Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar; Madan Mohan Panda, Chairman, Managing Committee, DAV Public School, Kalinganagar, Bhubaneswar; Ipsita Das, ARO-Principal, DAV, Public School, Unit-8 and teachers of the sister-concern DAV Schools of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack graced the occasion and made the programme a grand success.