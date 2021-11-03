As many as 90 students of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur in Odisha have qualified with mentionable ranks in the recently declared prestigious NTA (National Testing Agency)-conducted NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) UG 2021.

Anim Ayushman Senapati has scored 700 marks out of 720 and secured AIR 165 and the category rank is 34. Similarly, Sai Jyoti Mallick has scored 694 marks while Rashmi Ranjan Parhi has scored 691 marks. As many as eight students of the school have scored more than 650 marks, 22 more than 600 marks, 29 more than 550 and 35 more than 500 marks. A total of 37 students, including the first three rankers, are from the school-managed exclusive programme, Prime-40.

The school authorities congratulated the proud students and their mentors for the record-breaking performances.