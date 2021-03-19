As many as 12 students of DAV Public School Chandrasekharpur (CSpur), Odisha, qualified for the prestigious Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship examination conducted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Aatman Dev Swain, a class XI student secured AIR 131 and became the highest rank holder from the school. Among others — Sthiti Padhi, Srutija Swain, Lokanath Agasti, Rashmiranjan Padhi, Subhajit Panigrahi, Ashis Sahu, A Ayushman Senapati, Sambhu Prasad Saha, Sai Jyoti Mallick, Siddharth Kumar and Saswat Acharya found their place in the top AIR. The successful qualifiers are eligible for admission into IISc, Bengaluru and other dignified institutes of the nation with attractive scholarships. This year, only a written examination was conducted in January and there was no viva.

Just like in the previous years, DAV Public School Chandrasekharpur once again proved its mettle when it comes to KVPY. The school authorities congratulated the meritorious students and their teachers for the remarkable feat.

