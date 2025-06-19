Omar Abdullah responds after students evacuated from Iran complain of poor bus condition

Indian students studying in war-afflicted Iran were evacuated under Operation Sindhu, reported NDTV. The students who thanked the Indian government for quick evacuation measures, however, expressed their dissatisfaction over the condition of buses arranged for them to travel back to their home state from Delhi by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Responding to this, Chief Minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah said he has “taken note” of the students’ request regarding the quality of buses arranged for their transport and further added that the Resident Commissioner has now been entrusted to coordinate with the Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation to ensure “proper deluxe buses” are arranged for them.

The group of 110 students, evacuated from Urmia Medical University of Iran, transited via Armenia and Doha to fly to Delhi last evening.

The journey back home was anything but easy for Indian nationals fleeing conflict-hit Iran.

"It was a difficult journey for us. There were a lot of attacks, mostly in Tehran," said Ali, a student who recently arrived in Delhi, while speaking to NDTV.

He recounted a terrifying experience during their travel: "We were very scared," he said, adding that a missile had landed near their bus.

Ali expressed gratitude to Indian authorities for ensuring their safe evacuation. "They (referring to the Indian embassy officials) first helped us cross the land border to Armenia, where we stayed for a day. Then we came to Delhi," he said.

Shaikh Afsa, a student from Kashmir, shared her exhaustion after the long ordeal. She said they are “tired” and added that it would be “difficult” to undertake another bus journey to reach their hometowns.

Expressing concern over the arrangements, she added that the buses provided were not in a "stable condition" and that she had reached out to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, requesting alternative transportation.

Another student voiced frustration over the ongoing conflict’s impact on their education. "We have our practical classes and we need to return as soon as possible," she said, hoping for a resolution to the Israel-Iran conflict.

According to official data, more than 4,000 Indian nationals are currently living in Iran, with nearly half being students.

Israel-Iran conflict

The Israel-Iran conflict peaked after the Israeli military launched Operation Rising Lion and unleashed its attack on Iranian cities last Friday — leaving Tehran on the brink of developing nuclear arms. The cross-border strikes resulted in killing of over 250 people, including over 220 in Iran.

Israel PM Netanyahu yesterday said that they are on a mission to eliminate two existential threats: the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat.

"We are advancing step by step to remove these threats," said Netanyahu in a video message. He further added that the Israeli military now "controls the skies over Tehran".

"We are striking the Ayatollahs' regime with great force. We are attacking nuclear installations, missiles, command centres and the symbols of the regime," added Netanyahu.