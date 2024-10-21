RG Kar rape-murder: WBJDF, RDAs address press meet at Delhi today

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) in association with Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) from all over the country are addressing a press meet in New Delhi today, Monday, October 21, regarding the RG Kar rape and murder case in Kolkata.

Junior doctors in Kolkata, under the umbrella of WBJDF, have been protesting for over two months since the crime occurred in one of the city’s prominent hospitals. They are demanding justice for the victim and enhanced security measures in medical colleges and hospitals.

On Friday, October 18, the doctors issued an ultimatum to the state government, threatening to halt all health services, involving all the junior and senior doctors of both government and private healthcare facilities in the state, if their demands were not met by Monday, October 21.

Along with this, a few doctors have also been on a ‘fast-unto-death’ agitation which started on October 5 and entered its 17th day today.

On Saturday, October 19, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached out to the agitating doctors over the phone and urged them to withdraw their hunger strike.

However, in a press conference addressed by the junior doctors later that day, the medics added that they would not call off the hunger strike unless their demands had been fulfilled.