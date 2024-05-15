NEET UG 2024: Bihar paper leak case reaches Patna High Court; petitioner demand re-exam

The issue of the NEET UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate) paper leak has now been taken to the Patna High Court with the filing of a public interest litigation (PIL), according to a report by Law Trend. The case escalated after the examination was conducted on Sunday, May 5.



The Bihar Police arrested 13 persons and four examinees after the case was handed over to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on May 10.



The PIL, submitted by lawyer Vishal Saurav on behalf of advocate Sujit Kumar Sinha, seeks the cancellation of the examination and requests an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The petition mainly argues how the future of millions of students is jeopardised by the exam paper leak and demands a re-examination.



A report by the Times of India mentioned that the EOU was successful in seizing several documents which included bank cheques, roll codes of candidates, and other relevant documents from the flats of the two brokers named Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand, who are now under police custody.



The Law Trend further reports that police in Purnia and Hajipur have apprehended fake candidates who were attempting to appear on behalf of registered candidate. As per updates, police are still investigating the matter.