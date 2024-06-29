Delhi: It took a three-hour car chase with 20 police cars to rescue kidnapped siblings

In a successful three-hour car pursuit, the Delhi police rescued two siblings aged three and eleven who had been kidnapped from the Laxmi Nagar neighbourhood, officials said on Saturday, June 29.

According to them, the suspects sought Rs 50 lakh in ransom from the siblings' parents, PTI reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apurva Gupta stated that they received information about the kidnapping of a boy (3) and a girl (11) in their car on Friday, June 28 at 11.30 pm.

The siblings' father informed the police that the youngsters were seated in the car in front of Hira Sweets on Vikas Marg in the Shakarpur district.

He and his wife, the children's mother, were inside the shop buying sweets when a man impersonating a parking attendant approached and sat inside their car, according to Gupta.

The accused told the children that their parents had instructed him to park the car in the parking lot, but he drove away. He also threatened the children with a hammer and told her not to speak, according to the DCP.

While driving, he called the couple from another phone and demanded a Rs 50 lakh ransom, DCP Gupta claimed.

Upon obtaining information, rescue teams were activated, and two teams were created to track down the accused and their children.

According to Gupta, one team was led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shakarpur police station and the children's mother, while the other was led by the SHO of Laxmi Nagar police station and their father.

Based on technical surveillance, both teams began looking for the accused in two different routes. Special Staff teams as well as teams from adjacent districts were also dispatched to look for the kidnapped children.

Gupta stated that following a three-hour chase by approximately 20 police cars, the kidnapper abandoned the car with the children in the Samaypur Badli area and fled.

In the meanwhile, the accused drove the vehicle for more than 100 miles on Delhi's streets, according to the officer.

The police teams eventually rescued the unharmed children, and reunited them with their parents, she explained.

According to the officer, the items in the car, including jewellery and mobile phones, were also found undamaged because the kidnapper had no time to grab anything as he was pursued by police from all sides, DCP said.

Gupta stated that the other districts' police teams, particularly the Outer North district and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), provided invaluable assistance in this operation, and their rapid actions are greatly appreciated.

Teams have been formed to catch the offenders, Gupta said.