Anna University sexual assault: Madras HC orders SIT probe; survivor gets fee waiver

The Madras High Court (HC) after finding lapses in the investigations into the sexual assault case on the Anna University campus in Chennai had ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the assault and the unauthorised leak of the First Information Report (FIR) details, reported The New Indian Express.



Additionally, the court directed the state to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation to the victim and instructed Anna University to ensure her continued education without collecting fees.



The SIT will consist of three women Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, B Sneha Prasad, Ayman Jamal, and S Brinda. Although, according to reports, the court rejected a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.



Action against Chennai commissioner?

The court further directed the state government to take appropriate action against Chennai's Commissioner of Police, Arun, for disclosing crucial investigation details at a press conference without prior government approval.



Advocate General PS Raman, representing the state, denied allegations that the police leaked the FIR details. He explained that the leak was caused by a "technical glitch" reported by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) during the transition from Indian Penal Code (IPC) to Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).



He further informed that as many as 14 persons have accessed the FIR details within seconds and shared them and all of them have been traced. According to the report by The New Indian Express, a separate case has been registered, and a probe is ongoing.



Curfew to prevent assaults in future?

According to a report by The News Minute, the university has increased the curfew hours for resident students.



According to a circular issued by the School of Architecture and Planning (SAP) Hostel, states that all students, from first year to final year, must return to the hostel by 7 pm starting Thursday, December 26. The previous curfew was set at 8.30 pm.