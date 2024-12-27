"Don't feel safe anymore": Female students speak out after Anna University rape on campus

The renowned campus of Anna University in Chennai was recently marred by a harrowing incident that has raised grave concerns about student safety.

On December 25, a second-year engineering student was sexually assaulted by a 37-year-old intruder, Gnanasekaran, who has a history of criminal cases, including a similar offence on the same premises in 2011.

The survivor, accompanied by her male partner, was in a secluded area of the campus when they were buttonholed by the accused, who allegedly filmed their private moments and threatened them before committing the heinous crime. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the student community.

Action by the police, including a review of CCTV footage and evidence collection, led to the arrest of Gnanasekaran. However, the incident has left students, particularly women, grappling with fear and uncertainty about their safety in what should be a secure academic environment.

In the wake of this alarming episode, EdexLive contacted the female students at Anna University to gauge their feelings of safety and resilience in continuing their education. Their voices shed light on the campus atmosphere, revealing the emotional toll and collective resolve of the student body. Here’s what they had to say.

Perceptions of safety before and after the incident

“Till the incident, I felt very safe inside the campus. As per my understanding, after 6.00 or 6.30, students usually stay in the hostel, go to Kottupuram for dinner or printouts, or are involved in club and association activities. For all these activities, the campus was always found to be safe. But after the incident happened, even though these places are still safe, a fear prevails which urges us to be careful,” shared Priya (name changed).

Sneha (name changed), a day scholar, added, “Actually, 80% of our campus is safe because when we enter, they check our ID cards or ask where we’re going. Vehicles are not allowed inside. However, a few gates like Kottupuram Gate and AC Tech Campus Gate are not as strictly monitored as the main gate, and outsiders sometimes use the campus as a space to eat and relax."

University actions and student reactions

“Our university has taken several actions like installing CCTV cameras in places where they weren’t installed and improving security. Yesterday, I saw in the news that the in-time for hostellers might be changed to 6.30 pm from 8.30 pm, though no official circular has been issued yet. For the SAP campus, the in-time was already changed to 7 pm," claimed Priya.

The student informs that previously, the in-time for girls was 8.30 pm and for boys, 9 pm. This difference wasn’t appreciated by most of the girls. "If it’s changed to 6.30 pm, it would become even more difficult, especially as many students will opt for internships next semester and returning by 6.30 pm would be tough,” Priya explained.

Sneha expressed concerns about the response: “They are changing the curfew time for the hostel, but this isn’t the solution. They should improve security instead. Most of the CCTV cameras aren’t working, and they blame monkeys for damaging them. The mess is outside the hostel, so a 6.30 pm curfew would make it difficult for students to have meals.”

Concerns about safety at night

“Not as a female student, even for boys, walking in dark places at night is risky. Our campus is filled with green trees, bushes, and so on. So creatures like snakes, monkeys, and so on venture out at night, which makes it risky for students. Fearing snakes and avoiding dark places is fine. But fearing that someone will take a video of our activities is very shocking and strictly punishable. After this incident, female students will feel unsafe to roam around the campus,” remarked Priya.

Sneha shared, “At night if you want to go out of your hostels and meet your friends or anything else, we don’t feel safe enough to do that now. Even as a day scholar, I worry for my friends in the hostel and their families are equally scared.”

Impact on student mindset and trust in the universityReflecting on the emotional impact, Priya said, “Till that incident, I always thought our campus was very safe for students. But now, no place feels safe for girls. It was very shocking to learn that a similar incident happened in 2011. We are terrified. Survivor shaming also plays a role in this fear. It feels like the restrictions are imposed on students rather than addressing the root causes.”

Sneha added, “The university management should take stronger measures. They don’t need to hide these incidents. Police should take strict actions to ensure this doesn’t happen to any other students. The campus is large, so there are many chances for outsiders to enter. Construction workers, including North Indians, stay inside the campus and leave for work during the day. This should be monitored. The university must prioritise student safety.”

Student suggestions for improved safety

Highlighting the importance of comprehensive security measures, Priya said, “Proper lighting, security at entry and exit points, and working CCTV cameras are crucial. Unauthorised entries should be closed, and ID cards should be mandatory for anyone entering the campus.”

Sneha recalled an earlier warning: “One of our professors once asked us not to stay on campus after 6 or 7 pm because strangers have been known to record videos and blackmail students for valuables. These incidents, combined with the recent assault, make us feel unsafe.”

They also critiqued the current rules: “We have many restrictions like students not being allowed to bring vehicles inside the campus or talk to the opposite gender near the hostel. While these rules apply to students, stricter measures should be enforced on outsiders. Entry points should be monitored thoroughly, and unauthorised access should be prohibited. Management also needs to be more approachable. If survivors feel they could safely report threats without fear of repercussions, it might reduce such incidents.”

The students' responses underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures at Anna University. The ongoing dialogue between students, authorities, and law enforcement will play a crucial role in ensuring that the campus becomes a safe environment for all.

The journey toward rebuilding trust and safety is ongoing, and students hope their voices lead to lasting change.