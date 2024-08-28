RG Kar rape-murder: CBI starts polygraph test on Kolkata Police ASI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began conducting a polygraph test on Kolkata Police ASI Anup Dutta today, Wednesday, August 28, to determine his suspected links to Sanjay Roy, who was detained in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to officials.



The CBI obtained permission from a Kolkata court to conduct a polygraph test on Assistant Sub-Inspector Dutta, who had previously been questioned by the agency in the case.



Dutta will be the ninth individual to take a polygraph test in this case, PTI reports.



According to the officers, Dutta, who works for the Kolkata Police Welfare Committee, allegedly provided several benefits to Roy, a traffic police volunteer.



Sources say that the Bureau is investigating if Roy told Dutta about the alleged crime and whether he requested any favours in exchange for covering up the incident.



The information disclosed during the polygraph test may not be used as evidence in the trial, but the agency may collect corroborating evidence that can be used in court, they said.



Roy was arrested on August 10 based on CCTV footage showing him entering the lecture hall at 4.03 am on the day of the incident.



He was subjected to extended interrogation when authorities discovered "recent injuries" on his left cheek, an abrasion on his left hand, and the back of his left thigh, among other evidence of fighting.



During the medico-legal examination, his biological samples included a urethral swab and smear, semen, hair, nail clippings, and nail scraping.



On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered that the probe be transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which took up the matter on August 14.



After taking over the case, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on Roy, former Principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh, four doctors on duty with the victim, and a civic volunteer in order to gather further information about the crime.