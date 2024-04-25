UoH issues 12 notices, imposes fines on students for organising various protests, events over last six months

As many as 12 official orders have been issued by the Hyderabad Central University (HCU), also known as the University of Hyderabad (UoH), penalising students for organising protests, demonstrations, film screenings and other programmes on the campus, as informed by official sources.

As EdexLive reported earlier, the varsity issued notices on April 23, imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 for screening a documentary on campus on January 22, 2024, and also for organising pro-Palestine protests without obtaining prior permission from the varsity on October 27, 2023.

However, EdexLive also obtained information from varsity officials that orders have been issued for not just these two, but 12 such instances on the campus that took place in the last six months.

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar, UoH, said, “These are official orders issued on the recommendations made by Chief Proctor's office. Twelve such orders have been issued for events that took place in the last six months or so.”

EdexLive has access to one such order which was issued to seven students of the varsity for screening the documentary Ram ke Naam on the campus without obtaining prior permission from the varsity.

“In the light of the above, the directions of the Competent Authority vide second cited are hereby conveyed to impose the punishment of reprimand and a fine of Rs.1,000/- (Rupees One thousand only) to each student under Rule III (1) and (2) of Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct for Students of University of Hyderabad… Further, the students are sternly warned to be cautious and focus on their studies in future. Recurrence of such incidents or indulging in any acts of indiscipline, would have serious repercussion on their academic career with strong disciplinary action,” the notice says.

EdexLive is in the process of obtaining more information about other incidents that these orders were issued over.