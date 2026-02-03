Government push, community efforts drive education growth in Jammu and Kashmir

A key highlight of the initiative was a contribution to science education, with a Vidyanjali volunteer donating an electronic digital microscope, described as the first-of-its-kind contribution across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The donation is expected to open new avenues for advanced and practical science learning for students.

In addition, books and supplementary learning materials were distributed to support curriculum enrichment and improve academic outcomes.

"These achievements reflect the true spirit of Vidyanjali, where mentorship and community participation come together to strengthen government schools," the Ministry said in its post.

