Paytm Foundation launches second 'Wisdom on Wheels' mobile learning bus to expand digital and computer education across Odisha

It is also fully air-conditioned, self-powered, and equipped with backup facilities, ensuring uninterrupted training even in remote areas while maintaining a secure and comfortable environment.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Government of India, said, "Reaching students with the right tools and knowledge can transform their future. Initiatives like 'Wisdom on Wheels' are commendable as they bring learning directly to students who lack access to such opportunities.