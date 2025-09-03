SEMICON India 2025: Is India ready to lead global chip race?

Can India challenge Taiwan, South Korea, and the US in the global semiconductor race?

SEMICON India 2025 has just kicked off in New Delhi, bringing together government leaders, chipmakers, start-ups, researchers, and students.

With India’s big vision, the spotlight is on homegrown chips like Vikram and India’s push for fabs, design, and talent.

From jobs and internships to global innovation opportunities, this episode of Straight Up breaks down what’s at stake.

Will India really become a semiconductor hub? Or is the road longer than we think? Tell us in the comments