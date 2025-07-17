Best countries for STEM students: Post-study work visas & career options | EXPLAINED

Let us ask you a question: Are you thinking about studying abroad but confused about which country offers the best opportunities after graduation?

Especially if you’re looking at the opportunities available with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics-related branches, you’ve got more options than ever before.

Let’s talk about post-study work permits, job prospects, and what you really need to know before choosing your study destination.

STEM continues to be the top choice for international students. Why? Because STEM careers are in demand, salaries are competitive, and you get to work on cutting-edge technologies.

Traditionally, countries like the US, UK, and Germany have been the go-to destinations for STEM. But that’s changing.

What’s happening? Countries like Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands are rising in popularity, offering not just top-class education but also solid work opportunities after graduation.

So, where can you work after your degree?

In Canada, you get up to 3 years of post-graduation work permit through the PGWP programme. Plus, this work experience can help you apply for permanent residency later.

In Australia, the Temporary Graduate Visa lets you stay and work for 2 to 4 years, depending on your course. Recent changes even offer extra time for high-demand STEM fields.

For the UK, the Graduate Visa allows you to work for at least 2 years, or 3 years if you did a PhD. No sponsorship needed.

In Germany, you get 18 months after graduation to find a job relevant to your degree. Once employed, you can switch to a work visa or even a Blue Card.

In the United States, with Optional Practical Training (OPT) and the STEM OPT extension, you can work for up to 3 years after graduation. But do note, US visa processes can be a bit complicated.

But here’s the catch: with all the uncertainty around US visas, students are now looking at countries like France, Germany, the Netherlands, and other nations to fulfil their dreams.

Don't let your dream of a STEM degree abroad come to a halt, as Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance, a popular platform that enables funding for students aspiring to study abroad, is here to give you more details on the subject.

