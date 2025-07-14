Ragging in 2025: UGC cracks down on digital harassment | RV University Dean weighs in

Ragging.

We think of bruised arms, seniors screaming, and scary hostel corridors.

But in 2025? Ragging doesn’t look like that anymore.

It’s silent. It’s digital. And it’s dangerously invisible.

This episode uncovers an alarming shift in ragging and how well UGC’s latest directives acknowledge it!

Ragging has moved online.

Instagram confession pages, whatsApp groups, and even anonymous chats behind VPNs.

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr. Phani Kumar Pullela, Dean of Student Affairs at RV University, said, and I quote, “This isn’t physical domination anymore. It is mental disruption and social exclusion, systematic bullying, trolling, and character assassination.” Unquote.

Here’s the scary part – who is behind the scenes?

Often, not even a senior.

Sometimes, it’s your own batchmate. Friends from your own circle.

What used to happen in dorm rooms now happens in DMs.

Vague jokes, subtle jabs, body shaming, gatekeeping….and what not!

And students? They internalise it.

They go silent. They disappear.

This – isn’t just ragging.

It’s psychological warfare disguised as memes, reels, and silence.

And the system? Still trying to fight this battle with posters , warning, and orientation lectures. And that – is OBSOLETE.

Now, in the middle of this growing concern, the UGC has stepped in.

In a recent directive, the University Grants Commission – UGC has said, and I quote,

“In several cases, seniors form informal WhatsApp groups, contact juniors and subject them to mental harassment. This too amounts to ragging and will invite disciplinary measures” – unquote.

Yes! Even if the bullying is happening inside a private chat group, it counts.

The UGC receives dozens of such complaints every year – Freshers who’ve been targeted, trolled, excluded, or even threatened for not obeying the so-called “instructions.”

And they’re not taking it lightly.

The directive is loud and clear. Let me quote: “Student safety on campus is paramount and non-negotiable. Failure to enforce anti-ragging norms may lead to stringent action, including withholding of grants” – unquote.

In some cases, students were even forced to cut their hair, stay awake for long hours, or face social boycott – all conspired through informal messaging groups.

So, the message is clear – whether it's offline or online, ragging is ragging.

Gen-z lives online, so what we need are peer-led, creative, and emotionally attuned solutions that speak Gen Z’s language.

So, what do we need?

Reverse mentorship

Counsellors who understand meme culture

Campaigns built by students for the students

So, if you’re a student watching this – Speak up! Report!