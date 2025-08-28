Revised Income Tax Bill 2025 explained | What’s new & why the old bill was withdrawn

The government has withdrawn the Income Tax Bill 2025 proposed in February and is set to table a revised version in the Lok Sabha on August 11.

But what’s really changed, and why was the earlier draft scrapped?

In this episode of Straight Up, we break down the misinformation surrounding the Bill, the key changes in the new draft, and what it means for taxpayers.

From tax refunds and inter-corporate dividends to anonymous donation rules and a digital-first tax system — here’s everything you need to know, in just a few minutes.

For more stories, check out edexlive.com.

Anchor: Saumya Solanki

Edit: Sowndarya Hemnath