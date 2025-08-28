Meet Vyommitra, ISRO’s robot astronaut | National Space Day special

Exactly two years ago, Chandrayaan-3 made history by landing on the Moon’s south pole. Today, India is gearing up for another big leap in space exploration.

ISRO has announced that this December, the Gaganyaan G1 mission will take off, its first uncrewed test flight. But here’s the twist: instead of human astronauts, the spacecraft will carry Vyommitra, a humanoid robot that will simulate how a real astronaut behaves in space.

As we celebrate National Space Day (August 23), marking Chandrayaan-3’s success, the future of Indian space exploration looks brighter than ever.

Do you think Gaganyaan will make India the next big name in human spaceflight? Let us know in the comments 👇

Anchor: Saumyangi Yadav

Edit: J Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke