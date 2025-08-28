DU students can now pause and resume degrees | ME-ME system explained

What if taking a break from college didn’t mean dropping out for good? The University of Delhi has now officially implemented the Multiple Entry – Multiple Exit (ME-ME) system under the NEP 2020, allowing students to pause their undergraduate studies and resume later without losing credits.

In this episode of Straight Up by EdexLive, we break down everything you need to know, including what the ME-ME system is, when you can exit your programme, what happens if you exit mid-session, and much more.

Learn how DU is making education flexible.

Drop your thoughts in the comments!

For more stories, check out edexlive.com.

Anchor: Saumyangi Yadav

Edit: J Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke