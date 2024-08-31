Sexual assault at NIT Trichy, Hidden camera in girls' hostel at AP college: Where is women's safety?

At the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, Tamil Nadu, a sexual assault of a student by an electrician was reported and at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh, hidden cameras were found inside the girls' hostel washrooms.

While the nation has not moved on from the demand for safety and security at workplaces after the rape and murder incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, these incidents beg the question of the safety of women not just at workplaces but also at educational institutions.

Watch the video to listen to V Sandhya, National Convener, Progressive Organisation of Women speaking about measures that can remedy the situation.