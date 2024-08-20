Straight Up

Supreme Court hears RG Kar doctor murder-rape case: What did CJI say? Here are highlights

Today, August 20, was the first day of hearing of the case of murder-rape of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor by the Supreme Court.

Today, August 20, was the first day of hearing of the case of murder-rape of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor by the Supreme Court. 

Perhaps the most significant takeaway from the hearing was the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's decision to constitute a National Task Force (NTF). What is it all about? 

What were the other highlights? When is the next hearing?

Watch the video to find out. 

student
Kolkata
supreme court
Protest
Medicos
National Task Force
RG Kar Medical College Kolkata
RG Kar medical college rape
Postgraduate Trainee
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com