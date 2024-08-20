Straight Up
Supreme Court hears RG Kar doctor murder-rape case: What did CJI say? Here are highlights
Today, August 20, was the first day of hearing of the case of murder-rape of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor by the Supreme Court.
Today, August 20, was the first day of hearing of the case of murder-rape of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor by the Supreme Court.
Perhaps the most significant takeaway from the hearing was the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's decision to constitute a National Task Force (NTF). What is it all about?
What were the other highlights? When is the next hearing?
Watch the video to find out.