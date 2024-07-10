Videos

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says this about revisions in Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship Scheme

A well-known scholarship in Maharashtra — Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship Scheme, which provides financial assistance to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Neo-Buddhist boys and girls to pursue master's and research (PhD) courses abroad, is the news. Why? A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed against recent policy changes in the scheme, which was rejected on June 26 by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. What is Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, saying about this? What does anti-caste activist Anil Wagde have to say? Watch the video to know!