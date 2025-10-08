Nottingham Trent University is offering scholarships for Indian students. DETAILS here!

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in the United Kingdom (UK), has launched merit-based scholarships for Indian students starting courses in January 2026.

These scholarships offer tuition fee reductions of up to 50% for postgraduate students, making UK education more affordable. Available awards include the India Prestigious University Award (up to £4,000), NTU International Merit Scholarships (£3,000), and the NTU International Scholarship (£2,000).

Focus on employability

NTU is ranked first in the UK for employability (Uni Compare, 2025), partnering with over 2,000 companies globally to provide professional placements and paid internships.

All undergraduate programs include at least 240 hours of work-like experience, ensuring students gain practical skills alongside academics.

NTU’s Employability Promise guarantees paid placements for graduates not employed or in further study within 12 months of graduation.

Diverse academic programs

Indian students can choose from a variety of programs in Business, Technology, Art and Design, Architecture, and Social Sciences. Beyond academics, students can engage in professional placements and collaborative projects with NTU’s global partner universities.

Application support

NTU collaborated with approved education counsellors to assist with scholarship applications.

Students need an offer to study in January 2026 to apply for scholarships, with the application deadline set for Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 16:00 GMT. More details on programs, scholarships, and applications are available online.