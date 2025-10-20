Exploring the UK’s diverse education system: How different regions are attracting Indian students

Indian students have long been a key part of the UK’s international student community, attracted by its strong academic traditions, globally recognised degrees, and opportunities for career development. In 2024, 98,890 Indian students were studying in the UK (India Ministry of External Affairs).

Over the years, we are seeing a shift in how students choose where to study. Increasingly, they are looking beyond London, exploring regional cities and institutions that offer affordability, a supportive environment, and opportunities to develop practical skills.

At Nottingham Trent University (NTU), we are observing first-hand how this trend is shaping the UK higher education landscape. High living costs and the fast-paced lifestyle of London lead many students to consider other cities.

Places such as Nottingham in the East Midlands offer vibrant student communities, strong academic programmes, and connections to local employers, making them compelling alternatives.

Each region in the UK has distinctive strengths that appeal to different student priorities. Northern universities are known for engineering, medical sciences, and the arts, often offering strong industry connections. Scottish universities focus on research-led learning and small-group teaching, while Welsh and Northern Irish institutions are recognised for their supportive campus communities.

The East Midlands, which is two hours from London, has also grown in prominence for international students – known for its creative and digital strengths, as well as life sciences.

Affordability remains an important factor in student decision-making. Regional universities often provide a lower cost of living while maintaining high academic standards. The National Student Money Survey 2024 states that the East Midlands is the cheapest region in the UK to live as a student, and our international students cite this as one of the reasons they choose to study here.

Scholarships, of course, also help to play a significant role in financially supporting students as well as recognising achievement. Many institutions, including NTU, provide awards for both academic performance and extracurricular engagement. For example, the India Prestigious University Award supports students who demonstrate strong academic records alongside active participation in wider initiatives. These scholarships reduce financial barriers while signalling students’ potential to thrive in competitive international environments.

Post-study work opportunities are another key consideration. The Graduate Visa allows international graduates to remain in the UK for two years to gain valuable professional experience. Universities across the country have adapted to support this transition.

At Nottingham Trent University, every undergraduate has the opportunity to undertake assessed work-like experience, and graduates can access career support for up to three years. Students not in employment or further study within 12 months receive guidance and placement opportunities, helping them take the next step in their careers.

Beyond academia and career preparation, student support and community play an important role. Smaller and mid-sized cities often allow more personalised guidance and easier access to university services. Cultural events celebrating Indian festivals such as Diwali and Holi help students feel at home.

Indian students today are making choices that balance academic quality, career prospects, cost, and lifestyle. The UK’s regional universities offer a rich variety of options beyond London, each providing different advantages depending on students’ objectives. From our perspective, these cities give international students a real alternative to the capital city in their own right.

The UK’s appeal to Indian students extends far beyond established institutions and major cities. By supporting students through scholarships, career development, and inclusive communities, regional universities in mid-sized cities are helping shape a generation of graduates who are prepared to succeed in a global economy.

[Article by Anna Audhali, Senior Regional Manager, Nottingham Trent University.]