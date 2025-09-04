India, Germany announce Gratis Visas to boost student exchanges

India and Germany have agreed to introduce gratis visas for short-term school and college visits to encourage student exchanges, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday, September 3, following the visit of German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul, reported The Economic Times.

Strategic partnership and talks

During delegation-level discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both sides reviewed the progress of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, covering trade and investment, defence and security, technology, science and innovation, sustainable development, education, and people-to-people ties. Jaishankar also thanked Berlin for its “solidarity and strong support in the fight against terrorism.”

The two ministers exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Middle East, and regional developments. They also agreed to establish a new bilateral consultation mechanism on the Indo-Pacific region.

Meetings and Bengaluru visit

Wadephul called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, accompanied by a business delegation. The talks focused on strengthening the economic partnership.

Earlier, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Wadephul engaged with German companies and visited innovation hubs, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The visit highlighted opportunities for collaboration in green technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), space cooperation, and sustainable urban development.

The visit also marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, built on shared democratic values and a commitment to global stability.