Five elite US universities for AI that aren’t Ivy League!

Several US universities, other than the Ivy League, make notable contributions to Artificial Intelligence (AI) development. These are reputed institutions with global rankings, collaboration with technology firms, and enabling access to research in various fields within AI, such as data science, robotics, and machine learning.

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 in Data Science is a testament to this. As noted by The Times of India report, several non-Ivy League US universities have bagged good rankings among universities across the world, in this field.

Here are the five universities you can consider for Data Science and AI, if the Ivy League label is not what you are looking for.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, MIT has bagged a Rank 1 in QS AI Subject Rank 2025. An elite institution, MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) is a prestigious centre for AI work, with students and faculty rigorously contributing to deep learning, ethical AI, and autonomous systems. The curriculum is well-aligned with emerging applications in science and engineering.

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)

Located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, CMU is ranked second in the QS AI Subject Rank 2025. The university has been playing a key role in AI research and education, offering undergraduate and graduate programmes in AI. The research primarily revolves around automated reasoning, robotics, and computer vision. Most notably, the university has ties with major tech companies, engaging students in applied projects.

University of California, Berkeley

Located in Berkeley, California, UC is ranked fourth in the QS AI Subject Rank 2025. The Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) Lab engages students in research on language models, computer vision, and reinforcement learning. Thanks to its proximity to Silicon Valley, the university encourages partnerships and internships with the private sector.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Georgia Tech is ranked 15th in QS AI Subject Rank 2025. It offers specialisation in AI through its School of Interactive Computing. Its world-renowned Online Master of Science in Computer Science (OMSCS) programme attracts students from all over the world and focuses on computer systems and machine learning. The university is also known for its encouragement towards applied research and partnerships with government and industry.

University of California, San Diego (UCSD)

Located in San Diego, California, UCSD is ranked 28th in the QS AI Subject Rank 2025. The university is known for its interdisciplinary programmes spanning computer science, cognitive science, and engineering. The research mainly surrounds AI safety, algorithmic design, and data analysis. Like aforementioned premier institutions, UCSD also has collaborative links with companies and research centres.

For students looking forward to pursuing higher education and landing a career in AI, these universities offer research-oriented alternatives to the Ivy League.